Puducherry

Carnival atmosphere prevails at protest venue

ROOTED IN TRADITION: AFT Grounds in Puducherry on Sunday turned into a stage for display of traditional skills like silambattam (left) and for showcasing popular countryside entertainment events like the rooster fight.

Protesters target leading brands of aerated drinks, promote consumption of tender coconut

Everything traditional, from ways of rural life to art forms of yore, came alive on the sprawling AFT Grounds where the pro-jallikattu protests in Puducherry entered the sixth day on Sunday in support of the ongoing stir across neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Silambattam, rooster fights, and promotion of tender coconut created a carnival atmosphere at the AFT grounds where the students have been camping to express solidarity with the pro-jallikattu protesters in Tamil Nadu.

A section of students dumped the carbonated beverages into a dustbin to mark their protest against the products made by multi-national corporations. They propagated the importance of drinking tender coconut and supplied tender coconuts to the people present at the venue.

“We have come here on a purpose. It is not like any other Sunday where we would spend our time watching television or playing cricket. We are here now joining hands in protest for jallikattu,” said Ilampirai, a resident.

Students organised rooster fights which, they said, was part of Tamil culture and should be encouraged. A pandal was put up surrounded by ropes at the protest venue for the rooster fight.

These novel demonstration attracted the attention of a large number of jallikattu supporters who continued to stream into the venue demanding that a permanent solution be worked out to ensure that the traditional sport was conducted without a break.

Human chain

Hundreds of students formed a human chain at the venue and distributed food and water packets among the protesters. Local people joined the protest and brought food cooked at home and distributed it among the protesters.

“We are not satisfied with the promulgation of an Ordinance by the Government. There should be no hindrance in holding jallikattu every year and the protests will continue till a permanent solution is reached,” said R. Sathish, a student.

