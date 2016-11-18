Campaigning ends with a crescendo

The high-decibel campaign for the Nellithope by-election came to an end on Thursday evening with a massive show of strength by the supporters of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy of the Congress and his rival Om Sakthi Sekar of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

There were tense moments when the two groups crossed each other’s path on Lenin Street and Saram Junction around 5 p.m.

Police had a tough time regulating traffic as party cadre, including those from neighbouring districts in Tamil Nadu, descended on Lenin Street and Saram Junction for the giving campaign a last-minute push. A strong posse of police, including paramilitary personnel, was deployed in several parts of the constituency to prevent any untoward incident.

Campaign vehicles fitted with loud speakers criss-crossed the wards to make a last-minute appeal to the voters. Mr. Narayanasamy along with Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam toured the constituency on motorcycles.

Mr. Sekar, accompanied by Ministers from Tamil Nadu C. Ve. Shanmugam and M.C. Sampath, held a road show covering most parts of the constituency. As the deadline for public campaign ended at 5 p.m., loudspeakers were switched off and supporters drifted away to their respective election offices.

The political parties will spend the next 48 hours in silent campaign. The size of the electorate is 31,366 (16,418 women and 14,939 men). There are five NRI and four service votes in the constituency.

Polling is on November 19 and counting of votes will be taken up on November 22. The seat fell vacant after A. John Kumar of the Congress vacated the seat to enable Mr. Narayanasamy contest a by-election before December 6 deadline for getting elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly.