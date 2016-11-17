CPI(M) up in arms against demonetisation move

The Puducherry unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration at Chinnakadai on Mahatma Gandhi Road here on Wednesday, in protest against the Centre’s demonetisation move.

Terming the demonetisation of the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes as ‘unplanned’, veteran CPI (M) leader T. Murugan said that the Government had taken no steps to ensure adequate supply of the new Rs. 500 and Rs. 2,000 notes, adding that the Centre had failed to curb black money and the move had caused inconvenience to the common man.

Mr. Murugan demanded that the public be allowed to make transactions using the old notes to meet their daily expenses until alternative arrangements are put in place.

The party also called for increasing the daily withdrawal limit and ensuring sufficient supply of currency in all ATMs.

Meanwhile, the Chambre De Commerce has urged the Union Government to ensure adequate supply of lower denomination notes through banks and ATMs in the city.

In a release, K.A. Shenbakarajan, president of Chambre De Commerce, said that the demonetisation move was implemented by the Centre without taking proper precautions and planning.

Tourism, which is the city’s mainstay, has been affected due to shortage of cash since November 8. The Government should take steps to address the issue at the earliest, he said.