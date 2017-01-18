CPI takes exception to Bedi’s claims

Amid the turf war between the Raj Nivas and the elected ministry, the Communist Party of India has taken exception to the claims made by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on the powers she has when it comes to service matters of the Union Territory.

In a letter to the Lieutenant Governor, CPI State secretary R. Viswanathan said the territory was a unique political entity as it was acquired by an international treaty. The region was still governed by International Law as per Article 2 and 30 of the Treaty of Cession.

The present Assembly is the successor of the Representative Assembly of 1946 and Council of Government of 1947, he said.

“All vested rights of the Assembly and Council of Government will have to be respected as per Agreed-Process Verbal dated March, 16, 1963 between France and India.

The earlier council had got powers over services, which were transferred to Government of India under Article 9 of the Treaty of Cession. In turn, the same was transferred to the Legislature of Puducherry under Sec 18 of UT Act, 1963 read with rule 7 (2) of the Business Rules of the Government of Pondicherry, 1963,” he said in the letter.

Mr. Viswanathan said the provisions gave ample powers to the Assembly when it comes to service matters and not that as made out by the Lt. Governor.

The CPI leader said the party, on January 9, wrote to the President seeking his intervention and advise the Lt. Governor in this regard.

The party questioned the way the Lieutenant Governor issued verbal and written orders without consulting the Chief Minister on public service matters.

“So as to save parliamentary democracy and Cabinet system, we request the Centre to advise the Lt. Governor to refrain from autocracy and to get aid and advice of the elected Government of Puducherry with regard to State public service matters. If she continues her autocratic conduct, we are sorry to say that we will have to launch a popular movement against her along with all democratic forces,” he said in the letter.