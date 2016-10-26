CPI (M) accuses LG of undermining elected govt.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has accused Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of interfering in the functioning of government departments and overriding the elected Ministry in the Union Territory.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the State-level conference of the party here on Tuesday, CPI (M) Tamil Nadu unit secretary G. Ramakrishnan said Ms. Bedi was interfering with the rights and privileges of the elected Ministry and the situation was akin to that in Delhi.

Reiterating the CPI (M)’s demand to grant statehood to the Union Territory, he asserted that it was the only solution to bring an end to the situation prevailing in Puducherry.

Mr. Ramakrishnan pointed out that the extent of land was decreasing in Puducherry because of conversion of fertile land for non-agricultural purposes.

Over 12,000 acres of land had been converted for non-agricultural purpose during the last five years. A Land Use Policy Act should be enacted without delay to protect farm lands, Ramakrishnan said.

Denying any rift between MDMK general secretary Vaiko and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan on attending the all-party meeting convened by the DMK on the Cauvery water dispute, he said that the constituent parties were unanimous in their stand to secure justice for Tamil Nadu.