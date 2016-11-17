Brisk business on Lenin Street

The traders on Lenin Street, the hub of electioneering for both contenders for the by-election to Nellithope constituency, are all smiles as they had a windfall in their business as the campaign for the by-poll gathers momentum.

Since campaigning picked up after the last day of filing of nomination papers, the traders, particularly tea stalls and fast food outlets, are doing brisk business as a large number of cadres belonging to Congress, DMK AIAMDK, AINRC and smaller parties converge on Lenin Street for electioneering work.

The by-election had brought cheer to tea shop and restaurant owners, which see a huge rush of cadres for having nourishments, and a sharp spike in business.

Mohan, an owner of a tea shop adjacent to the AIADMK office, said that on an average he used to sell around 250 to 300 cups of tea and the number had almost doubled after campaigning picked up. “The cadres of almost all political parties are in Nellithope and this has a bearing on the sales. The maximum sales happen during evenings. The business gets even better when prominent leaders from outside the State arrive for campaigning,” he said.

He said after the Union Government decided to withdraw Rs 500 and Rs 1000 lots of customers are trying to exchange their money for a small bill.

And it’s not just tea shops that do brisk business. There are around 17 fast food outlets on Lenin Street and adjoining places. “We are getting bulk orders for packed food for lunch and dinner. The business has been good campaigning gathered momentum,” said an owner of a food outlet at Saram.