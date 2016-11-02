BJP to work in tandem with N.R. Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to work in coordination with the principal opposition party in the Legislative Assembly, N. R Congress, in the Nellithope by-election.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the BJP’s local unit president V. Swaminathan said as part of strengthening the National Democratic Alliance in the Union Territory, the party has decided to work in coordination with N. R. Congress in the by-poll.

“Our common opponent is Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy. The stand to be adopted in the by-poll will be made public by N. R. Congress on Wednesday,” he said.

The Congress won the last Assembly election due to a scattered opposition. He said the BJP would take the lead in strengthening NDA in UT.