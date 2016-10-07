BJP sets its sight on Puducherry

The Bharatiya Janata Party has set its sights on Puducherry, where the party is yet to make any significant electoral gains although it had opened its account in the Legislative Assembly in 2001.

In line with the Central leadership’s plan to expand the party base in Southern States, the Puducherry unit of the BJP has outlined a broad strategy by dividing the Union Territory into fives zones — Town, Oulgaret, Villianur, Ariankuppam, and Karaikal — to micro manage party affairs.

After it tasted electoral victory for the first time in 2001 by winning the Reddiyarpalayam Assembly segment, the party failed to make any inroads. In the last elections, the party could only secure19,303 votes but managed to get 1.08 per cent vote swing in its favour. In 2016 polls, the party’s electoral fortunes were at the lowest ebb, except in Ossudu constituency, where it finished second.

“We could not make any gains in the last elections. But we are certainly going to improve our performance in the next Assembly polls. The national leadership has put Puducherry and Kerala on the same pedestal,” said Mahesh Giri, Member of Parliament, who is in-charge for party affairs here. He was inaugurating a three-day executive committee meeting at Villianur on Thursday.

Making a strong pitch for strengthening the party, he said it was time party workers reached out to the people by highlighting the achievements of Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. “You should try to win the hearts of people by informing them about the good work done by Mr Modi in the last two-and-a-half years,” he said.

Mr. Giri reminded the workers about the humble beginning of the party and how it captured power in several States.

“We are driven by an ideology. Any ordinary worker can rise up the ladder through hard work. This is the only party where a tea vendor could go on to become the Prime Minister,” he said.

The three-day executive is being attended by joint national general secretaries Sathish and Santhosh. The inaugural session was presided over by party Puducherry unit president V. Swaminathan.