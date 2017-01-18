BJP executive committee meeting begins today

The two-day executive committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will commence in Karaikal on Wednesday.

Party in-charge Mahesh Giri and general secretary B.L. Santhosh will represent the party high command. The meeting will discuss drought prevailing in Karaikal and the political situation arising out of the spat between Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.

A resolution extending support to the Lieutenant Governor would be passed at the executive committee meeting, sources in the party said.

In line with the central leadership’s plan to expand the party base here, the local unit has outlined a broad strategy by dividing the Union Territory into five zones — Town, Oulgaret, Villianur, Ariankuppam, and Karaikal to micro manage party affairs.

Since then, the party had been holding its executive committee meetings in the five zones on a rotation basis.

The last executive was held at Villianur.