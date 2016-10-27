Puducherry

BJP demands cancellation of Nellithope by-poll

Cadres belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday courted arrest while staging a protest in front of the Election Department against the reported distribution of money to the voters in Nellithope constituency.

The cadres shouted slogans against the Congress for allegedly trying to bribe the people for the November 19 by-poll.

State president of the BJP, R. V. Swaminathan, said the Congress party had made a mockery of the election process by openly distributing money to voters. Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues are camping in the constituency and overseeing distribution of money but the election authorities had not taken any action, he said.

“The Election Commission has become dysfunctional in Puducherry. The Chief Minister and Ministers are involved in large-scale distribution of money,” he said.

The Congress was also using the official machinery to influence voters, he said, adding opposition leaders are “pressurised to switch sides.”

He urged the Commission to postpone the election. The party would soon take a decision on whether to put up a candidate or support any political party. “Our main opponent is Congress,” he said.

