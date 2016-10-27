Puducherry

Awareness programme on corneal blindness

A one-day sensitisation programme on Corneal blindness and Organ donation for anganwadi teachers was organised by Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in association with NCS Centre, Ministry of Labour and Employment here recently.

The objective of the programme is to create awareness among the grass root level service providers on corneal blindness, eye donation, organ donation and transplantation, a release said.

Subhash Chandira Parija, Director, JIPMER, emphasised on the importance of eye and organ donation. Meena Kumari, Director of Social Welfare delivered the keynote address on the causes of corneal blindness.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:57:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/Awareness-programme-on-corneal-blindness/article16082948.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY