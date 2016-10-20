Puducherry

Attend to complaints immediately, Bedi tells electricity dept. staff

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi addressing the Electricity Department employees on Wednesday. —Photo : T.Singaravelou

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has urged the Electricity Department to attend to the needs of power consumers in an efficient and timely manner.

Interacting with the workers, she said the complaints of consumers should be attended to in a time bound manner. Based on the feedback received from newspaper articles, she said there had been complaints related to power outage and delay in restoring supply. The workers should ensure such complaints do not occur again, she said.

The Lieutenant Governor also collected feedback and employees data during the interactive meeting. She also promised to hold another round of meeting with the employees shortly. Secretary for Power S. Sundaravadivelou gave a detailed presentation on the functioning of the department.

Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Thevaneethi Dhas also spoke.

