Puducherry

Ambient noise level up on Deepavali day

Crackers were the main contributor to the increased noise levels and particulate matter. —Photo: T. Singaravelou

Puducherry saw an increase in ambient noise level on Deepavali in comparison to normal days, according to the noise survey results conducted by the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee.

In a release, M. Dwarakanath, Director of Science, Technology and Environment, said the PPCC conducted air and noise monitoring during a normal day on October 24 and on the occasion of Deepavali on October 29 to assess the environmental impact of burning of crackers.

The survey results revealed an increase in ambient noise level on Deepavali [72.5 Leq Db (A)] in comparison to the normal day [62.5 Leq dB(A)]. The increase in ambient noise level was mainly due to bursting of crackers, whereas in normal days, the main contributor to the ambient noise level was the movement of two-wheelers.

However, the measured noise levels due to bursting of crackers were found to be within the Supreme Court directive on noise level of 125 dB (A). The survey also revealed that the 24 hourly average concentration of Particulate Matter was found to be significantly higher on Deepavali and it was above the prescribed limit of 100 g/m3 in Puducherry.

However, the concentration of particulate matter was within the prescribed standard limit in Karaikal. The concentration of gaseous pollutants — Sulfur Dioxide and Nitrogen Dioxide — was also within the prescribed standard limit

