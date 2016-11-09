AINRC plans door-to-door campaign

Former Chief Minister and founder of All India N.R. Congress N. Rangasamy will launch a door-to-door campaign seeking votes for All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Om Sakthi Sekar in the Nellithope constituency on Wednesday.

He will seek votes for Mr. Sekar in the Pillaithottam ward of the constituency. Last week, the AINRC had announced its decision to extend support to the AIADMK in the by-poll. Sources in AINRC said the former Chief Minister plans to visit all the 26 wards seeking votes for Mr. Sekar.