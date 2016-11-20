AIADMK worker nabbed

An AIADMK worker was arrested for allegedly distributing cash token to voters at Velmurugan Nagar in Nellithope on Saturday.

Sources said Vedagiri of Velmurugan Nagar was nabbed while distributing tokens of Rs. 5,000 each to voters in the area.

Tokens seized

An election flying squad seized the tokens from him and he was arrested.

A case has been registered under Sections 171 C (undue influence at elections) read with 171 E (punishment for bribery) of Indian Penal Code at the Orleanpet police station.

Further investigations are underway.