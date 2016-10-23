Puducherry

AIADMK to fight it out for Nellithope Assembly seat

Pinning hopes:AIADMK legislature party leader A. Anbalagan greets the party candidate for Nellithope, Om Sakthi Sekar, at a consultative meeting in Puducherry on Saturday.— Photo: T.Singaravelou

Party workers told Om Sakthi Sekar’s victory could decide UT’s political future

Gearing up for the assembly byelection in Nellithope in Puducherry, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Saturday resolved to change the present rule in the Union Territory.

Addressing the cadre at the AIADMK functionaries’ consultative meeting held to finalise the strategies for the poll campaign, Member of Parliament N. Gokulakrishnan urged the party cadre to strive for the victory of the AIADMK candidate Om Sakthi Sekar with a huge margin in the upcoming byelection.

“The Congress candidate has money, political and ruling power with him. We have to gear up to face these challenges before us. We should reach out to the people with the message that the present Chief Minister has done nothing to alleviate their condition,” he said.

Legislature party leader A. Anbalagan said everyone had to take up the responsibility to come out victorious in Nellithope.

“We have to realise that this is a decisive election that would decide the future of Puducherry politics and can change the rule. This election has been imposed on people of Puducherry because of the chief minister’s political manipulation. Without ever meeting the people, the chief minister has cheated the MLAs to come to power,” he charged.

He said at least three AIADMK cadre should canvas to 100 voters to cast their votes to AIADMK candidate Om Sakthi Shekar. “We should teach a fitting lesson to Narayanasamy. The Chief Minister has done nothing for the people even when he was in the Central government,” he said.

Puducherry AIADMK unit secretary P. Purushothaman stated that the Chief Minister had not kept up his promises. “We have better chances of winning the election this time,” he added.

Mr. Om Sakthi Sekar said that he hoped to win the election thanks to the blessings of “Amma” and with the support of AIADMK party cadre.

Kannan absent

AIADMK leader and former MP P. Kannan was conspicuous by his absence at the meeting.

Mr. Kannan said he had “prior commitments”.

Mr. Kannan who had left the Congress to join the AIADMK ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections, has largely been staying away from public functions of late.

