AIADMK members stage walkout

AIADMK MLAs staging a walkout from the Puducherry Assembly on Tuesday.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Wednesday questioned the rationale of placing before the House the message sent by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on the last day even after her advice was to hold the session for adequate duration to discuss various issues.

As the Speaker started reading out the message, AIADMK leader A. Anbazhagan said the legislators were not given adequate time to discuss the issues. He said the non compliance of the direction given by the Lieutenant Governor amounts to disrespect to her.

Congress legislators K. Lakshminarayanan and R.K.R. Anantharaman objected to the statement made by Mr. Anbazhagan. They said there was no necessity on the part of the House to discuss a message given by the Lt. Governor.

Intervening on the subject, Speaker V. Vaithilingam said the Public Accounts Committee headed by Mr. Anbazhagan could discuss the issues raised by the Lt. Governor and submit a report to House. The Speaker said several legislators are members of the committee.

Not satisfied with the reply, Mr. Anbazhagan along with his party legislators staged a walk out.

