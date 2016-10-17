Puducherry

AIADMK cadre perform pujas

Ever since All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was hospitalised, party cadres here have been performing pujas in various temples.

On Sunday, cadre led by secretary of Puducherry unit of AIADMK A. Anbalagan performed special puja at Ellaiamman temple near Busy Street.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2020 8:48:21 PM |

