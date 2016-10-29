AIADMK alleges poll code violation

The opposition AIADMK has alleged rampant violation of the model code of conduct by the Congress to the by-election to Nellithope assembly constituency scheduled on November 19.

AIADMK Legislature party leader A. Anbalagan told presspersons that the Election Commission should immediately intervene and deploy central forces since violation of the model code marked by distribution of cash and also other freebies among voters had been taking place in the very presence of official machinery.

Mr. Anbalagan alleged that each family holding a ration card had been distributed cash and a thorough probe must be conducted by the Election Commission. The EC must intervene and ensure fair and free election. The AIADMK would come out with firm evidence to establish the charge of distribution of money, he said.

The AIADMK took strong exception to the DMK treasurer and Leader of Opposition of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin’s statement seeking formation of assembly related committees in Tamil Nadu. Mr. Anbalagan said that Mr. Stalin should look at Puducherry where the party was supporting the Congress and the Assembly constituted in the wake of election was yet to form various Legislature committees. If Mr. Stalin could level charges against the Tamil Nadu Government the same would be applicable to Puducherry, he said.

