AIADMK-AINRC alliance unholy, says Thirunavakarasar

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Su. Thirunavakarasar has termed the alliance between All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India N R Congress in the by-poll to Nellithope constituency as “unholy.”

Campaigning for Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy in Nellithope on Friday, the TNCC chief said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK supermo Jayalalithaa had used harsh words against AINRC chief N. Rangasamy after the Assembly elections in 2011.

Ms Jayalalithaa had called Mr. Rangasamy a “traitor” after he decided to form a government on his own after fighting the 2011 elections in alliance with AIADMK, the TNCC chief said.

Mr. Thirunavakarasar said the AINRC had extended support to AIADMK candidate in by-poll as the party did not have any electoral base in the constituency. The AINRC candidate in the recent Assembly elections could manage to get only around 500 votes and the party candidate recently joined the Congress, he said.

He said the people of Nellithope got an opportunity to elect a Chief Minister. Mr Narayanasamy and DMK leader R.V. Janakiraman were present.