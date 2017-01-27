A weekend of music, theatre awaits Puducherrians

It is going to be an entertainment-rich weekend for Puducherrians and tourists to this coastal town who can combine holidaying with music or theatre, or both.

Kasha Ki Aasha, a restaurant, on Surcouf Street, presents an evening with New Yorker Daniel Roth, and international jazz vocalist Kranti Cheon this Saturday starting 8 pm. Daniel Roth studied at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston and played in the clubs of Greenich Village in New York with some of the best like Muddy Waters, Ray Charles, Concha Buika and toured the world five times with Joe Cocker. Roth now is based in Europe and plays with The Vibe alongside the renowned saxaphonist, Norbert Fimple. Mr. Roth is renowned for his dynamic piano solos on jazz blues and his Brazilian music improvisation.

At Edayanchavadi, Adishakti Laboratory for Theatre Art Research is hosting ‘Monkey and the Mobile’ a play by Perch from Chennai on Saturday and Sunday. This will be a delightful precursor to ‘Remembering Veenapani festival’ that will take place in February.

‘Monkey and the Mobile’ uses the mobile phone and technology as a theme and looks at their impact on our lives through stories — some real, some imagined. Through everyday and unusual characters like a newly arrived migrant to the city, e-troverts (those who prefer the digital world to the real world), a family of emoji’s and animals with identity crises, larger themes like identity, control and memory are explored. Conceived in a collaborative manner, the play uses a combination of the actor, projected image and music, with a focus on story telling that is simple and engaging.

The play will be presented by Anandsami, Anitha Santhanam, Darshana Rajendran, Paul Mathew, Rency Philip, Rijul Ray, Vasanth Selvam and Vinod Ravindran. Perch is a theatre group based in Chennai.