9,706 applications for enrolment in voters list

The Election Department has received 9,706 new applications for enrolment in the voters list.

District Collector-cum-District Election Officer T. Arun on Friday said after the special revision was launched, the department had received 9,706 applications.

He was addressing a press conference along with Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Apoorva Gupta and District Collector, Karaikal, A. Vikranth Raja.

As on January 31, the Union Territory had 8,05,564 eligible voters.

The department had started poll preparations to ensure smooth conduct of the polls in 606 booths, he said. The department had constituted a committee comprising 14 top officials to enforce the model code of conduct, review of expenses of candidates, political parties and create awareness among voters.

Flying squads

The department planned to deploy 33 flying squads to ensure the model code of conduct was implemented.

Owners having possession of licensed arms were asked to surrender their weapons before the district administration, he added.