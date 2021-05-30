‘95% of COVID-19 patients on oxygen support in U.T. have not been vaccinated’

The remaining 5% patients had taken the jab recently, says Tamilisai

Sharing new data to highlight the prudence of taking COVID-19 vaccination, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan on Sunday said a hospital survey had shown that an estimated 95% of COVID-19 patients who required oxygen support in intensive care unit had not been vaccinated.

Appearing on an interactive live session with followers on her Facebook page, Dr. Soundararajan pointed out that the remaining 5% of patients who required oxygen-supported ICU care were those who had taken the vaccination very recently.

Adding to what she shared during a media interaction earlier in the day, the Lt. Governor said, “The hospital data available with us tells us that taking a vaccination can greatly reduce need for oxygen supported intensive care.”

Dr. Soundararajan, who is a doctor by qualification, reiterated her appeal to everyone to volunteer for vaccination which was being offered free of cost in the U.T.

Over the course of a nearly hour-long interaction, Dr. Soundararajan allayed fears about the vaccine, clarified doubts on whether those with weak immunity could take the vaccine by advising consultation with doctors and on the scheduling of the second dose of Covishield, which as per the new recommendation, was two to three months apart, and three months after the first jab if one got infected.

The Lt. Governor appealed to those above 45 to get vaccinated at the earliest. The vaccination programme had been initiated for the 18-44 age group across the U.T. “It is encouraging to see high levels of youth participation in the vaccination campaign,” she said.

To a viewer’s question on when one could expect an end to lockdowns and a return to normality, she responded, “That is in the hands of the people. The Puducherry model has been to opt for partial restrictions to protect the informal economy and minimise inconvenience to the public... and we have been able to virtually halve the Covid-19 incidence through this. So, success, in large part, depends on the people's compliance with safety measures,” she said.

Responding to another participant’s concern about reports that a third wave could impact children, Dr. Soundararajan said, “This, in fact, is our biggest worry. However, if a majority of the population gets vaccinated and adopts personal protection measures, we can even prevent a third wave.”

She urged those who have been infected to not be complacent about the risks of a reinfection. “The natural antibodies on being infected may not give extended protection so it is better to get fully vaccinated post-recovery.”

Earlier, she told media that the Centre had supplied so far 17 ventilators to Puducherry, including the consignment of seven devices which were handed over to the Health Department’s pharmacy on Sunday. “This would help Puducherry government ramp up critical care facilities in the hospitals,” she said.

With Central support, the administration had set up 350 ventilators and 1,800 oxygen beds in the shortest possible time. On an average, more than 8,000 corona tests were being conducted daily. Sufficient steroids and anti-fungal medicines had been procured from the Centre and kept in stock.

“As a result of this and the tireless efforts of various agencies, the coronavirus spread in Puducherry has been reduced by 50% in the U.T.,” the Lt. Governor said.