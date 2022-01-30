923 fresh cases in U.T.; 5 deaths take toll to 1,928

PUDUCHERRY

30 January 2022 22:25 IST

Active cases stood at 11,027

The Union Territory registered five COVID-19 deaths and 923 fresh infections at a test positivity rate of 29.05% on Sunday.

Puducherry recorded three deaths and Karaikal two, taking the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,928. The patients, including two women, were in the 50-85 age group.

Of the total deaths, Puducherry logged 1,503, Karaikal 260, Yanam 111 and Mahe 54. Puducherry accounted for 650 of the fresh cases, detected from 3,177 tests, followed by Karaikal which logged 186, Yanam 72 and Mahe 15.

With 2,433 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 11,027. Of these, 189 were in hospital and 10,838 in home isolation. The case fatality rate was 1.20% and the recovery rate 91.94%. The Union Territory has recorded 1,60,747 cases and 1,47,792 recoveries so far.

Of an estimated 21.56 lakh tests conducted till date, over 18.08 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 1,785 persons took COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered 15,33,395 doses so far.

Other districts

Cuddalore recorded 329 fresh infections on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 72,353. The district saw 68,487 recoveries and the active case count stood at 2,647. Villupuram reported 326 cases, Kallakurichi recorded one death and 208 fresh cases. The official toll stood at 212.