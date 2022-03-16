90% of population in U.T. vaccinated against COVID-19, says Chief Minister Rangasamy

He launches vaccination for 12-14 age group

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inspecting the vaccination camp for students of the 12-14 age group in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

An estimated 90% of the population in the Union Territory of Puducherry have been partially to fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister was addressing reporters after launching vaccination with Corbevax vaccine against COVID-19 for children aged 12-14 of Classes VII-IX in the Union Territory at the Indira Gandhi Government Girls’ High School in Kadirgamam.

“We have now launched vaccination for children in the 12-14 age group across the Union Territory as per the guidelines of the Union Government. The drive is targeted at about 50,000 children”, Mr. Rangasamy said. The entire student population in the 15-18 age group has been given one dose. Arrangements will soon be made to administer second dose, he said.

MLA S. Ramesh and health officials were present in the event.