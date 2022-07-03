892 graduands given degrees at SBV convocation

Sudha Seshayyan, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, presenting a certificate to a graduand at the convocation ceremony of the Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A total of 892 graduands of various programmes of Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute and Shri Sathya Sai Medical College and Research Institute, constituent medical colleges of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV), were conferred degrees and five candidates got their PhDs at a convocation ceremony held recently.

In the convocation address, Sudha Seshayyan, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, Chennai, emphasised the need to approach medicine in a holistic and harmonious manner, overcoming fragmentation narrowing of the field into numerous specialities and disciplines.

Prof. Seshayyan further said that inherent perceptions will differ according to one’s previous beliefs and practices, and that one must possess the maturity to perceive events in their true significance. She advised the graduands to become wholesome medical professionals by inculcating these values.

Prof. Seshayyan also presented 28 medals for academic excellence in various categories.

Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu, MLAs R.R. Senthil and U. Lakshmikandhan and Cuddalore legislator G Iyappan participated in the event.

M.K. Rajagopalan, SBV Chancellor, presented the PhDs to five graduands. The other 892 graduands were from various programmes (MCh., MD, MS, M.Sc. Medical, Fellowships, MBBS) of MGMCRI and SSSMCRI.

SBV founder-Chancellor M.K. Rajagopalan presided over the event, while Vice-Chancellor Subhash Chandra Parija presented the annual report.

Later, N. Ananthakrishnan, Dean of Faculty, administered the Physicians’ pledge to the graduands.

Joseph Naresh, Deputy Registrar; Joseph Philiphraj, Head, Department of Urology; Nirmal Coumare, Director of Health, Hospitals and Outreach Services; and Asha Suresh Babu, general manager, were among those present.