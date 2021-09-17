86 new cases and one death in U.T.

Puducherry clocks 46 cases from 5,057 tests; test positivity rate is 1.70%

The Union Territory of Puducherry recorded one COVID-19 death and 86 new cases on Friday.

The death was reported in Puducherry, taking the cumulative toll to 1,828.

Puducherry with 1,438 deaths leads the table, followed by Karaikal (242), Yanam (106) and Mahe (42).

Puducherry accounted for 46 new cases, which were detected from 5,057 tests, followed by Karaikal (23), Yanam (2) and Mahe (15). The test positivity rate was 1.7%, case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 97.81%. With 129 patients recovering on Friday, the number of active cases stood at 919. This comprised 158 patients in hospitals and 761 in home isolation.

With this, the tally in the Union Territory has recorded touched 1,25,256 and 1,22,509 patients have recovered.

Of an estimated 17.27 lakh samples tested so far,14.65 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 5,326 people took the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, taking teh total to 8,88,894 (with at least one dose).