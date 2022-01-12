‘85% of people take first dose of vaccine’

PUDUCHERRY

12 January 2022 23:34 IST

About 1 lakh avoiding the jab, she says

An estimated 85% of the targeted population has been covered in a single dose of vaccination against COVID-19, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Wednesday.

Ms. Soundararajan, who inaugurated a vaccination camp at Kavikuyil street, told reporters that 58% of the population had been administered both doses so far.

The vaccination for the 15-17 age group was apace and the coverage of an estimated 83,000 teenagers was expected to completed in a couple of days, she said.

‘Follow schedule’

Given the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the third wave, the Lieutenant Governor appealed to the public to maintain COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and comply with vaccination schedules.

She noted that in spite of the various outreach measures of the administration to facilitate vaccination, about one lakh were avoiding taking even the first jab. Stressing that vaccination was the only protection against the severity of COVID-19 , she urged the unvaccinated to not delay taking the jab any further.

Later, the Lieutenant Governor met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Chennai.

A Raj Nivas press note said the Minister had commended the Union Territory’s COVID-19 containment efforts and vaccination measures.