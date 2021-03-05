Puducherry

8.5 kg of ganja seized

An election Static Surveillance Team seized 8.5 kg ganja from a person when he was transporting the contraband in a government bus in Villupuram on Thursday.

Police arrested the passenger, identified as Prem, 42, of Kollam in Kerala. The team searched the baggage of passengers at a checkpost near Sholanganur and found 8.5 kg of ganja stocked in the bag of Prem. He was handed over to the Villupuram police.

Police said that he had procured the contraband from Tirupati. A case has been registered.

