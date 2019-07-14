₹8,425-cr. annual plan for U.T.

The State Planning Board, which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday, has recommended an annual plan outlay of ₹8,425 crore this financial year. This is ₹895 crore higher than the last annual plan.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Ministers, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Finance Secretary Tarsem Kumar, Member of Parliament N. Gokulakrishnan (Rajya Sabha), MLA A. Anbalagan and secretaries to the government participated.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ms. Bedi said that out of the total outlay, the contribution from the Union Territory’s own resources was estimated at ₹5,415 crore and normal central assistance of ₹1,540 crore. The anticipated grants from the Centre under the centrally-sponsored schemes including the Central Road Fund (CRF) have been estimated at ₹345 crore, ₹900 crore under Open Market Borrowing and negotiated loan of ₹150 crore.

The Lieutenant Governor said that out of the outlay of ₹8,425 crore, ₹7,980 crore would be for committed expenditure such as payment of salaries, pension, old age pension, grant-in-aid, municipal grants, statutory settlement such as Employees Provident Fund and office expenditure on electricity and water.

A sum of ₹445 crore had been estimated for other expenditures, including the free rice scheme, scholarship, MLA Local Area Development Scheme, subsidies and Public Works Department.

₹267 crore deficit

Ms. Bedi pointed out that the government would face a deficit of ₹267 crore to meet other expenditures. This would be met by generating further resources.

“The Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) allocated by the Centre is a very valuable expense and we must not let that money go back. The government must start using the funds very early,” she said and added that the elected government was looking for speed and due diligence from the heads of departments for effective implementation of schemes.

The newly inducted members in the State Planning Board had made valuable suggestions. While every household had a cable television connection, only one-third of them paid cable tax. The government would be able to generate more funds from cable tax, she said.

Ms. Bedi said that AIADMK MLA A. Anbalagan had suggested auctioning of liquor shops on the lines of arrack and toddy shops to generate more revenue. There were more than 400 liquor joints in the Union Territory and the government could generate more revenue if these shops were auctioned regularly, she said.

Puducherry would be in a fairly comfortable financial position this year if the government was able to mobilise additional resources and take up a few ideas on board placed during the meeting, she added.