Of the 829 paediatric flu cases reported in Puducherry and Karaikal, 199 child patients are under treatment in fever wards. According to the Health Department, 66 cases were reported in the IGMCRI and 697 in the Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children’s Hospital in Puducherry and 66 cases at the General Hospital in Karaikal. The admissions in the last 24 hours totalled 13 at IGMCRI, 50 at the Rajiv Gandhi hospital and nine at GH in Karaikal. There are at present 37 ward patients at IGMCRI, 140 at the Rajiv Gandhi hospital and 22 at GH in Karaikal.
829 flu cases recorded in the Union Territory
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.