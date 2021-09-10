82 new cases in U.T. as active cases creep towards 1,000-mark

PUDUCHERRY

10 September 2021 03:13 IST

While test positivity rate stands at 1.53%, recovery rate is 97.74%

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 82 new cases as active cases crept towards the 1,000-mark on Thursday.

Karaikal reported the fatality, taking the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,820. The toll by region is Puducherry (1,433), Karaikal (240), Yanam (105) and Mahe (42).

Puducherry accounted for 46 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,348 tests, followed by Karaikal (19), Yanam (9) and Mahe (8). The test positivity rate was 1.53%, case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 97.74%.

With 74 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 993 — 175 patients in hospitals and 818 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,24,518 cases against 1,21,705 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 16.87 lakh tests administered so far, over 14.32 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 3,310 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in 24 hours. The total vaccinated population in the Union Territory aggregated to 8,49,360.