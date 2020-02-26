81.80% of Puducherry’s budget allocation utilised, say officials

PUDUCHERRY

26 February 2020 00:37 IST

Government depts. recorded an expenditure of ₹6,974 crore till mid-February

With around a month to go for the current financial year to end, the government has utilised 81.80% of the total budgeted amount, according to officials in the Union Territory. Of the total budget outlay of ₹8,425 crore for the fiscal 2019-20, the government departments recorded an expenditure of ₹6,974 crore till mid-Feburary.

Going by the current pace, the government expected to utilise more than 94% of the budgeted amount.

In the last fiscal, the government could utilise only 71% of the total outlay till mid-February. And by the year-end, the government could spend 94% of the total amount, an official source told The Hindu.

While most of the departments could achieve 70% of the expenditure utilisation, the Local Administration Department fared very poorly. So far, the department could utilise only 32% of its funds mainly due to under utilisation of ₹50 crore set aside for MLA Local Area Development Fund.

The LAD was awaiting expenditure sanction from the Lieutenant Governor for allocation of works, the source said.

In a meeting on Tuesday to review the progress made by various departments in utilising funds, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy requested the Secretaries and heads of departments to speed up spending in the remaining days. Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, Minister for Revenue M.O.H.F Shahjahan, Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy, Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao and Minister for Power R. Kamalakannan also attended.

Vote on account

The government, according to the source, could present a vote on account next month for the next financial year. Like in the previous years, the government would present a full budget in June/July, the source said.

The Union Budget had set aside ₹1,703 crore under the Ministry of Home Affairs head as Central assistance for 2020-21.

Not satisfied with the meagre allocation, the Chief Minister had represented to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking enhanced assistance, the source added.