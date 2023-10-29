800 graduands receive degrees at two-day JIPMER convocation

October 29, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST

Over 800 graduands received their graduation certificates at the 13th convocation ceremony held for MBBS, MD, Ph.D and other courses at JIPMER.

A total of 439 students were awarded degrees for 2022-23. This included 14 Ph.D degree certificates, 45 DM and MCh degree certificates, and 186 MD, MS, MDS and 186 MBBS degree certificates. Six candidates received post-doctoral fellowships and two received post-doctoral certificates.

Delivering the chief address at the two-day ceremony, R. Ravi Kannan, surgical oncologist and Director of the Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Silchar, Assam, exhorted the graduands to aspire to become changemakers. The Ramon Magsaysay Award winner said doctors donned the hats of researchers too.

“Research need not necessarily imply cutting-edge developments. A lot of research involves what has been observed and analysed,” said Dr. Kannan. “To me, the most important role of a doctor is of a changemaker... to change the way we treat sick people,” said the 2021 Padma Sri awardee, adding, “Every choice we make should have a positive impact.”

The oncologist recounted the setting up of a cancer care hospital in Silchar. He went on to establish the North East Alliance Against Cancer to deliver decentralised cancer care across Assam and Tripura to reduce the travel hours for patients. Dr. Kannan also narrated the story of Ronald Ross, who won the Nobel Prize for his discovery of the malarial parasite.

JIPMER president V. M. Katoch presided over the ceremony.

The 11th convocation for nursing and allied health sciences was held separately on Sunday. A total of 360 students of various programmes were awarded degree certificates.

M.R. Rajagopal, Chairman Emeritus, Pallium India, and Director, Trivandrum Institute of Palliative Sciences, who presented the degrees, advocated for a fairer determination of diseases qualified for palliative intervention. Some conditions such as hepatobiliary diseases, which account for 5% of the global palliative care needs, are not prioritised as forms of cancer in terms of a palliative care demand, he said.

The mitigation of all serious health-related suffering should be the bottom line of palliative intervention, and this is very much the duty of the medical practitioner as mandated by the Indian Council of Medical Research, he said.

