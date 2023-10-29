HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

800 graduands receive degrees at two-day JIPMER convocation

October 29, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Students receiving their degree certificates at the 13th convocation ceremony of JIPMER in Puducherry.

Students receiving their degree certificates at the 13th convocation ceremony of JIPMER in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Over 800 graduands received their graduation certificates at the 13th convocation ceremony held for MBBS, MD, Ph.D and other courses at JIPMER.

A total of 439 students were awarded degrees for 2022-23. This included 14 Ph.D degree certificates, 45 DM and MCh degree certificates, and 186 MD, MS, MDS and 186 MBBS degree certificates. Six candidates received post-doctoral fellowships and two received post-doctoral certificates.

Delivering the chief address at the two-day ceremony, R. Ravi Kannan, surgical oncologist and Director of the Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Silchar, Assam, exhorted the graduands to aspire to become changemakers. The Ramon Magsaysay Award winner said doctors donned the hats of researchers too.

“Research need not necessarily imply cutting-edge developments. A lot of research involves what has been observed and analysed,” said Dr. Kannan. “To me, the most important role of a doctor is of a changemaker... to change the way we treat sick people,” said the 2021 Padma Sri awardee, adding, “Every choice we make should have a positive impact.”

The oncologist recounted the setting up of a cancer care hospital in Silchar. He went on to establish the North East Alliance Against Cancer to deliver decentralised cancer care across Assam and Tripura to reduce the travel hours for patients. Dr. Kannan also narrated the story of Ronald Ross, who won the Nobel Prize for his discovery of the malarial parasite.

JIPMER president V. M. Katoch presided over the ceremony.

The 11th convocation for nursing and allied health sciences was held separately on Sunday. A total of 360 students of various programmes were awarded degree certificates.

M.R. Rajagopal, Chairman Emeritus, Pallium India, and Director, Trivandrum Institute of Palliative Sciences, who presented the degrees, advocated for a fairer determination of diseases qualified for palliative intervention. Some conditions such as hepatobiliary diseases, which account for 5% of the global palliative care needs, are not prioritised as forms of cancer in terms of a palliative care demand, he said.

The mitigation of all serious health-related suffering should be the bottom line of palliative intervention, and this is very much the duty of the medical practitioner as mandated by the Indian Council of Medical Research, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.