80% of Puducherry’s population covered with at least a single dose

Around 35% of residents eligible for vaccination have got both doses

An estimated 80% of the target population of 10 lakh have received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and efforts were being intensified to reach out to the remaining unvaccinated people, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Wednesday.

The Lt. Governor, who visited the vaccination camp at Gorimedu, told the media that several such camps were being organised to achieve 100% coverage of the population with at least single dose protection against COVID-19.

As of now, around 35% of the population eligible for vaccination had completed both doses of the COVID vaccine, Ms. Soundararajan added.

Ms. Soundararajan said it was a folly for those still reluctant to take the vaccination because COVID-19 numbers had declined.

“On the contrary, the pandemic was under control because of the impetus to the vaccination programme,” she said.

Vaccination was our only available protection against the coronavirus. India had taken the lead in granting emergency use authorisation for administering Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in children and adolescents in the age group of 2-18 age group, she pointed out.

The Lt. Governor called for increased awareness campaigns targeted at those avoiding vaccination, especially those who were putting off getting even the first dose.

Interest of society

It will go against the interest of the society if an unvaccinated person gets infected and spreads it in the community, she said.

A.K.D. Aroumugam, MLA, G. Sriramulu, Health Director and other officials participated.

Later, the Lt. Governor participated in the ground-breaking ceremony for renovating the Primary Health Centre at Thirubuvanai.

The project was completed with CSR aid from Whirlpool and FXB India under a programme to upgrade medical infrastructure in the Union Territory.