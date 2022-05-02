8 active COVID-19 cases in U.T.

No new COVID-19 case was detected in the Union Territory on Monday.

With one patient recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases stood at 8. All the patients are in home isolation.

The case fatality rate was 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.81%.

The overall tallies are 1,962 deaths, 8 active cases, a total of 1,65,790 cases and 1,63,820 recoveries. Of an estimated 22.34 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.79 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 105 persons took the vaccine against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a total of 16,87,570 vaccine doses so far.