79 cases of H3N2 influenza reported till now in Puducherry: Official

However, as per an ICMR report, the H3N2 cases would go down by the end of March.

March 11, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - Puducherry

PTI
Citizens have been advised to wear masks as a precaution against H3N2 virus | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Puducherry has reported 79 cases of influenza cases belonging to the viral H3N2 subtype so far, a health official said on Saturday.

In a press release, the Union Territory's Director of Medical Services G. Sriramulu stated that the count of H3N2 cases, a subtype of seasonal influenza, were reported till March 4 in Puducherry, but there was no death due to the virus in the UT till now.

In Focus podcast | What you need to know about the H3N2 influenza virus currently circulating in India

Advising people not to panic, the official said the health department has made arrangements at hospitals and primary health centres to keep a check on rising cases. Special booths were opened in the outpatient departments (OPDs) in the hospitals and treatment was also available for those turning up with symptoms of the influenza virus, he said.

"We have taken all preventive steps to ensure that the virus does not spread," Mr. Sriramulu said asking the public to follow guidelines that were recommended for the Covid pandemic, including washing hands, wearing face masks and avoiding crowded places.

Karnataka reports first H3N2 influenza death

He, however, said an ICMR report has pointed out that H3N2 cases would go down by the end of March.

H3N2 is a non-human influenza virus that normally circulates in pigs and has infected humans, according to the U.S. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Symptoms are similar to those of seasonal flu viruses and can include fever and respiratory symptoms such as cough and runny nose, and possibly other symptoms, including body ache, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea.

Related Topics

Puducherry / viral diseases

