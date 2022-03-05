‘750 acres of land in Sedarapet to be used for industrial activity’

Govt. is waiting for assent from the Ministry of Home Affairs, says A. Namassivayam

Minister for Home A. Namassivayam and other delegates at the meeting on Saturday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The government had decided to utilise 750 acres of unused land at Sedarapet for industrial activity through the Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation (PIPDIC), said Minister for Home A. Namassivayam, on Saturday.

Participating in the business session on ‘India@75 - Building Puducherry for a New World’, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Puducherry chapter, as part of its annual meeting, he said the land acquired for setting up a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) had been unused for the last 10 years.

After the Union Territory failed to get permission from the Centre to set up the SEZ, the territorial administration was looking into various options to utilise the land.

Since the allotment of land by the Industries Department to entrepreneurs for starting ventures involved complex procedures, the Cabinet has decided to promote the land for industrial activity through the PIPDIC, said Mr. Namassivayam, who also holds the Industries portfolio.

“In my recent meeting with the Union Home Secretary in New Delhi, the issue was discussed. Once the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) gives its assent, the land will be utilised to set up various kinds of industries, including pharmaceutical companies. The land could be also utilised to establish IT parks. A decision will be taken very soon by the Centre,” he said.

Extending all support to corporate houses for industrial promotion, the Minister said the government owed ₹25 crore to various industrial houses as incentives.

The amount was due from 2017, he said, adding that the government had decided to disburse ₹10 crore after approval from the Finance Department. The remaining would be provided in the next financial year, he added.

The government had also decided to renew the 2016 industrial policy with the assistance of CII, Mr. Namassivayam said. He also informed that tenders have been invited to repair roads and replace defunct street lights in all the Industrial Estates in the Union Territory.

Runway expansion

Addressing the CII gathering, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said the MHA had agreed to fund the runway expansion project in Puducherry.

To attract more tourists, the government has embarked on a plan to improve air and road connectivity. The renewal of flight operations to Bengaluru and Hyderabad would happen shortly. Also, the MHA had given in writing its willingness to incur the runway expansion cost, he said.

Around 25% of revenue for the government came through tourism, he said, adding that the government had evolved several plans to increase tourist footfall. The effort was to make Puducherry a week-long destination, Mr. Lakshminarayanan added.

A foreign country through the Union Government has approached the territorial administration to develop 100 acre of land at Manapet as a major tourism spot. The zone would be developed into an entertainment zone, he said.

The vacant area in the old port had been developed as a place to host conventions. Urging CII members to become ambassadors of the Union Territory, Mr. Lakshminarayanan said the government was keen to work with industry in promoting tourism. Inputs given by the CII would form a part of the administration’s tourism policy, he added.

The Minister also promised to find a lasting solution to traffic snarls in Puducherry.