75% of U.T. population given at least one dose of vaccine

The number of vaccine doses administered crosses 9 lakh

The number of vaccine doses administered against COVID-19 in the Union Territory has crossed the 9-lakh mark.

According to the Health Department, 10,905 persons, the highest single-day number in several weeks, received the jab on Sunday to take the aggregate number of doses administered in the Union Territory to 9,08,166.

As on Sunday, about 75% of the population has been partially or fully vaccinated.

“As of now, 6.5 lakh people have received one dose while over close to 2.5 lakh have completed both doses,” Health Secretary T. Arun said.

The Union Territory has 10 lakh population above 18 years of age identified as eligible for vaccination, and needs to complete administering 11 lakh doses more to attain full coverage (both doses) of the population.

Following a recent Covid Task Force meeting chaired by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, the administration has set a target of achieving 100% vaccination with at least one dose by October 2.

79 new cases, 2 deaths

Meanwhile, the Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 79 new cases on Sunday.

The fatalities were reported in Puducherry and Mahe taking the cumulative toll to 1,831. The region-wise break-up of the toll is Puducherry (1,439), Karaikal (243), Yanam (106) and Mahe (43).

Puducherry accounted for 50 new cases, which were detected from 4,765 tests, followed by Karaikal (17), Yanam (2) and Mahe (10).

The test positivity rate was 1.66%, case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 97.80%.

With 78 persons recovering from COVID on Sunday, the number of active cases stood at 923. Of these, 161 are in hospitals and 762 cases in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,25,463 cases against 1,22,709 patients recovered. Of an estimated 17.37 lakh tests administered so far, over 14.73 lakh returned negative.