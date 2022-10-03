700 striking electricity workers in Puducherry detained

They staged a sit-in to oppose privatisation move by the government

Electricity workers staging a protest against the move to privatise power distribution at the head office in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

About 700 striking employees of the Puducherry Electricity Department were arrested on Sunday night when they staged a sit-in at the head office here to oppose the government’s move to privatise power distribution in the Union Territory.

The employees, who have been on strike for the past five days, launched a sit-in raising slogans.

A team of senior police personnel held talks with them and appealed to them to disperse. But the staff refused to budge and the local police, along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, detained them. The workers were taken to a community hall on the premises of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) at 11 p.m. The workers were released on bail on Monday.

Meanwhile, the police have booked 29 electricity employees for causing disruption in power supply. Cases were booked against them under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 448 (punishment for house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code.