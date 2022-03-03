7 new COVID-19 cases detected in Puducherry

No deaths reported; number of active cases dips further

No COVID-19 death occurred in the Union Territory as seven new cases were identified on Thursday.

Puducherry reported five of the new cases, which were detected from 608 tests, and Karaikal two. No new cases were detected in Yanam and Mahe.

With 17 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 74. Of this, nine patients were in hospital and 65 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 1.15%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.77%.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,962 — Puducherry (1,530), Karaikal (264), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55). The Union Territory has so far recorded a total of 1,65,738 cases, and of these, 1,63,702 patients have recovered. Of an estimated 11.18 lakh tests done so far, over 18.63 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 705 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 15,93,948 vaccine doses.

Cuddalore, nearby districts

Cuddalore on Thursday, recorded six fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the district’s tally to 74,216. The district saw 73,258 recoveries, and the active case count stood at 65.

Villupuram district reported two cases, taking the cumulative case count to 54,575.

No new cases were detected in Kallakurichi district.