₹7 lakh unaccounted cash seized from motorist

VILLUPURAM

04 March 2021 01:35 IST

An election flying squad seized ₹7 lakh of unaccounted cash during a vehicle check at Kalithirampattu in Vanur assembly constituency on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a flying squad was engaged in vehicle check at Kalithirampattu when they intercepted S. Muthu, 72, of Poonamallee in Chennai, riding a motorcycle and recovered ₹7 lakh unaccounted cash from him.

Since Mr. Muthu could not submit valid documents to account for the cash seized by the officials, it was handed over to the Vanur treasury.

The cash will be returned only after relevant documents are submitted, an official said.