7 booked for murder

The Ariankuppam police on Thursday registered a case against seven persons in connection with the murder of “Gym” Pandian, a history-sheeter, on Wednesday.

The main accused was identified as Vignesh alias Sethu. All the accused are absconding, the police said.

The victim used to assault Sethu. The deceased took the video of the assault and posted it on social media, and this infuriated Sethu. He then planned the murder along with his friends, the police said.

