69-year-old man tests positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore

A 69-year-old man from Cuddalore tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 27.

According to Health department sources, the patient had returned from Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh to Cuddalore on Monday. The senior citizen had returned in a car from Puttaparthi with five other persons from different parts of Cuddalore district.

The confirmation came on Wednesday and the man was shifted to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital.

Five other persons who were in contact with the patient and their immediate family members have been kept in isolation in different health facilities in the district. Their samples have been lifted and the results are awaited.

Meanwhile, the district administration has sealed Anna Nagar, Vannarapalayam and Ranganath Nagar in Cuddalore and areas in Panruti and Virudhachalam and declared it as a containment zone.

As many as nine persons are under isolation at the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) and Cuddalore GH. Till April 29, as many as 18 persons have been discharged while 72 persons are under quarantine in various centres in the district.