PUDUCHERRY

01 November 2021 00:59 IST

The Union Territory will celebrate its 67th Liberation Day on Monday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy will hoist the National flag at the Gandhi Thidal in the presence of Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar at 9.10 a.m. and inspect a parade.

Separate functions will take place in Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

