Puducherry

665 samples taken at camp

Puducherry: 11/09/2020: Health Workers from Mahatma Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences collacting swabs for COVID-19 at Mettupalayam Industrial Estate in Puducherry on Friday. Photo: T. Singaravelou/ The Hindu

A total of 665 samples were drawn at a COVID-19 testing camp held at Mettupalayam industrial estate. It was carried out by a team of volunteers from the Mahatma Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences.

PIPDIC Managing Director G. Sathiamoorthi inaugurated the camp in the presence of MGPGI Dean Kennadi Babu, Registrar (in-charge) Ramesh Babu and Jayaram, MGPGI COVID-19 Task Committee Convenor.

The volunteers, consisting of faculty, postgraduate medical students, interns and technicians carried out rapid antigen COVID-19 tests for workers and staff belonging to four firms — Mohan Breweries Glass Division, Tristar Formulations, Hasan Pharma and Sumangala Steel.

