655 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry

Test positivity rate falls from over 31% to about 16%; no deaths reported

The Union Territory recorded 655 fresh COVID-19 cases even as the test positivity rate fell from over 31% to about 16% on Tuesday. No deaths were reported.

Puducherry accounted for 535 of the new cases, which were detected from 3,967 tests, followed by Karaikal (93) and Mahe (27). No new case was reported in Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 16.51%, case fatality rate 1.43% and recovery rate 96.79%.

With 22 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 2,355. Of these, 130 patients were hospitalised while 2,225 were in home isolation.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,882 — Puducherry (1,470), Karaikal (251), Yanam (109) and Mahe (52).

The Union Territory has till date recorded a cumulative aggregate of 1,31,866 cases and 1,27,629 recoveries.

Meanwhile, 10,557 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 14,76,572 vaccine doses.

Neighbouring districts

Cuddalore recorded 128 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking its tally of cases to 65,093. The district saw 63,790 recoveries, and the active case count stood at 427.

Villupuram reported 58 cases, taking the total to 46,642. Kallakurichi recorded 86 cases, taking the tally to 31,977.