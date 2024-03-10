ADVERTISEMENT

62 institutions attend All India Moot Court at Law College in Puducherry

March 10, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan inaugurated the event

Around 62 institutions are participating in the all India Moot Competition on consumer law held at the Ambedkar Government Law College in Puducherry.

The preliminary and quarter final rounds were held on Saturday. The semifinal and final will be held on Sunday. The event is organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution . The winners will get cash awards up to ₹1. 10 lakh, an official release here said.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan inaugurated the event. Mr. Lakshminarayanan, who also holds the Law portfolio, in his address highlighted the importance of moot court competitions in law colleges. The competition would help law students hone their skills as an advocate and help them to meet future challenges in their profession.

Law Secretary L. S Sathiyamurthy said legal education is a powerful tool for the empowerment of youth. The legal education covers contemporary polity, governance and human aspects of life. On an average, around 20 students enter the civil administration after cracking the UPSC examination, he said.

“In the modern legal education, the moot court trains a law aspirant about the legal battles in the court. It help students to improve advocacy skills,” he said. Former principal of the Ambedkar Law College S. G Bhat spoke.

