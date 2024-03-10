GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

62 institutions attend All India Moot Court at Law College in Puducherry

March 10, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan inaugurated the event

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan inaugurated the event

Around 62 institutions are participating in the all India Moot Competition on consumer law held at the Ambedkar Government Law College in Puducherry.

The preliminary and quarter final rounds were held on Saturday. The semifinal and final will be held on Sunday. The event is organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution . The winners will get cash awards up to ₹1. 10 lakh, an official release here said.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan inaugurated the event. Mr. Lakshminarayanan, who also holds the Law portfolio, in his address highlighted the importance of moot court competitions in law colleges. The competition would help law students hone their skills as an advocate and help them to meet future challenges in their profession.

Law Secretary L. S Sathiyamurthy said legal education is a powerful tool for the empowerment of youth. The legal education covers contemporary polity, governance and human aspects of life. On an average, around 20 students enter the civil administration after cracking the UPSC examination, he said.

“In the modern legal education, the moot court trains a law aspirant about the legal battles in the court. It help students to improve advocacy skills,” he said. Former principal of the Ambedkar Law College S. G Bhat spoke.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.